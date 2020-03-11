Perdue: 'If schools are closed, we are going to do our very best to make sure kids are fed'

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue attended the School Nutrition Association’s 48th Annual Legislative Action Conference where he participated in a fireside chat with SNA President Gay Anderson and SNA CEO Patricia Montague.

The secretary discussed USDA’s response to the Coronavirus as it relates to school meal programs and all of the positive changes USDA has made when it comes to providing greater flexibility in nutrition requirements for school meal programs in order to make food choices both healthful and appealing to students.

Perdue announced proactive flexibilities to allow meal service during school closures to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus. During an unexpected school closure, schools can leverage their participation in one of USDA’s summer meal programs to provide meals at no cost to students. Under normal circumstances, those meals must be served in a group setting. However, in a public health emergency, the law allows USDA the authority to waive the group setting meal requirement, which is vital during a social distancing situation.