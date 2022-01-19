 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘People need to be ready’: Counties prep for ice, snow, freezing rain

Emergency officials say The T&D Region should be prepared for the possibility of freezing rain and ice that could down trees, cause power outages and make for hazardous roads.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley says he’s concern that residents may be complacent because the area escaped significant problems last week.

“Pay real close attention to these forecasts,” he said.

“The potential for a severe weather event is here. We know we can have them and in some cases they can be crippling. Don't take them lightly,” Staley said.

A winter storm watch was issued for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties from 1 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. By the close of business Wednesday, a watch had yet to be issued for Bamberg County.

Forecasts are calling for total ice accumulations of between .1 to .25 inches in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, with about .01 to .1 inches for a large majority of Bamberg County.

Total snow accumulations of about .2 inches are forecast for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The northernmost point of Bamberg County could also see some snow.

Staley said Orangeburg County is working on some contingency plans for possibly opening up a warming shelter, although he said plans for opening up a shelter would not be finalized until Thursday.

“People need to be ready and understand this event has the potential to have a huge impact on the community,” he said.

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said Wednesday, “We are growing a bit concerned about the current forecasts as ice accumulations above .25 can be problematic for our electric system.

“We did as much prep work as possible last week, so we still feel good about our preparedness.”

DPU’s focus Wednesday was on planning and purchasing meals for our outside crews in the event of an outage.

“The DPU, in an effort to keep our team in the field, will provide meals on site to our staff for lunch, and then prepare and distribute food for breakfast and dinner. This takes massive coordination as we attempt to estimate numbers and timing,” Etters said.

The National Weather Service says drivers should plan on slippery and hazardous road conditions.

Also, the NWS says “Some power outages and tree damage will likely occur with these potential ice amounts.”

Forecasts for Orangeburg have rain moving into the area late Thursday morning and lasting through the night.

The chance of rain Thursday night is 80%. Early indications are that will be an all-rain event Thursday night

Temperatures are forecast to fall to around 31 degrees Friday morning.

Friday’s forecast for Orangeburg calls for rain through about 1 p.m. before the precipitation turns to freezing rain. The high Friday will be 35.

Freezing rain could last through 9 p.m. Snow and sleet could be mixed after 10 p.m. Friday night into Saturday morning through about 6 a.m.

The chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet is about 70%. The low in Orangeburg on Saturday morning will be around 24.

The high Saturday will be about 40.

Icing is more likely in Calhoun County. Freezing rain is expected to begin earlier Friday, with lows Friday morning in St. Matthews forecast to be about 30.

After 8 p.m. Friday, the St. Matthews area could also see some sleet and snow.

When asked his biggest concern about the storm, Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki simply said, “I am concerned about the ice.”

“They are predicting up to a quarter of an inch of ice,” he said. “That can bring down trees and power lines. People could be out of power for a long time.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the county is not planning to open up any shelters, although that could be a possibility.

Bamberg County can also expect to see freezing rain Friday evening beginning around 6 p.m., with a changeover to sleet and snow after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Winds could be somewhat gusty as well. Maximum wind gusts for Orangeburg are forecast to be about 20 mph Friday and 16 mph on Friday night. Gusts along with ice accumulation could result in an increase in downed trees and power lines.

Black ice could also be an issue overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

Local emergency crews and highway officials prepared for the possibility of ice last weekend.

Staley said, “We are still ramped up and we are still in a very high vigilance mode of monitoring, prepping and reviewing plans.”

Winter weather is notoriously hard to forecast, he said.

“Even with this forecast, there still remains uncertainty as to the amount of ... wintry precipitation,” the NWS said in its Wednesday forecast discussion. “There also remains uncertainty in the depth of the low-level arctic air mass, which will affect whether this event remains freezing rain, or ends up having sleet and/or snow mixed into the precipitation on Friday and Friday night.”

“There is still a large spread of possible outcomes with this event, ranging from mild inconvenience to highly impactful winter storm across the Midlands and CSRA,” the NWS said. “With either outcome, now is the time to be making preparations.”

Following the storm, temperatures will remain below normal, with highs through Tuesday of next week struggling to make it out of the 50s. Lows will be in the 20s.

Winter storm tips

Orangeburg County and American Red Cross offer the following winter storm tips.

Outside/vehicle

• Stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, check over your vehicle’s fluids, battery and tires.

• Make sure you have a number of items in your vehicle including: a windshield scraper and small broom; a small sack of sand for generating traction under wheels; a brightly colored (preferably red) cloth to tie to the antenna; and an emergency supply kit, including warm clothing.

• Keep your vehicle’s gas tank full so you can leave right away in an emergency and to keep the fuel line from freezing

• Keep a supply of non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery

• Keep handy a warm coat, gloves or mittens, hat, water-resistant boots, and extra blankets and warm clothing for everyone in your household.

• If you must go outside, keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent losing body heat.

At home

• Stay informed on the weather and road conditions.

• Check emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications and medical supplies. Keep it nearby.

• Make sure you have at least a three days’ supply of nonperishable items in case power is lost.

• Ensure your phone maintains charge so it can be used during an emergency.

• If you lose power, report it to the utility company and have an alternate and safe way to keep warm prepared.

• Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, and do not burn charcoal indoors as its fumes can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Do not operate portable generators indoors.

• Keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators.

• Use portable heaters that have been listed by a testing laboratory (look for the laboratory’s label). These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own.

• Plug portable electric heaters directly into the wall outlet; don’t use an extension cord or power strip.

• Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other insulating measures.

• Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

Animals

• Bring pets inside; don’t forget to wipe your dog’s paws, as some ice-melting chemicals are not pet-friendly.

• Move livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

