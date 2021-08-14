 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PEOPLE IN THE NEWS
0 comments

PEOPLE IN THE NEWS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Choi receives

grant for CD

Dr. Eunjung Choi, associate professor of piano and coordinator of keyboard studies, was awarded a 2021 South Carolina Arts Commission Arts Project Support Grant to make a CD titled “Celebrating Women Composers.”

“The project increased my understanding of classical women composers and their musical influences on my professional artistry,” said Choi.

The CD represents piano solo works of women composers ranging from the Romantic Period to the Contemporary Period. The selected composers from Dr. Choi’s professional performance journey include Cécile Chaminade, Teresa Carreño, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Amy Beach.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News