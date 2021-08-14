PEOPLE IN THE NEWS

Choi receives

grant for CD

Dr. Eunjung Choi, associate professor of piano and coordinator of keyboard studies, was awarded a 2021 South Carolina Arts Commission Arts Project Support Grant to make a CD titled “Celebrating Women Composers.”

“The project increased my understanding of classical women composers and their musical influences on my professional artistry,” said Choi.

The CD represents piano solo works of women composers ranging from the Romantic Period to the Contemporary Period. The selected composers from Dr. Choi’s professional performance journey include Cécile Chaminade, Teresa Carreño, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Amy Beach.

