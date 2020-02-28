‘People care about black votes, but not black voters’: Black Voters Fund encourages election participation

The Black Voters Fund recently visited Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg as part of their Campaign Against Fear, which encourages black voters to vote based on issues in their communities.
Cliff Albright and Mika Gadston of Black Voters Fund led the discussion on why members of the community tend to not vote during any level of elections. Albright said that half of the United States did not vote in the last presidential election for various reasons: Unable to make it to a polling place, belief that their vote would not matter, or that none of the candidates cared about the same issues that they did.
“People care about black votes, but not black voters,” Albright said, stating that you see people campaigning in black communities saying they will help them, but once elected, it seems black voters are forgotten.
Albright said that people need the right kind of motivation, a compelling reason that says here is why you should vote, and it always tends to be local. Don’t start with big elections like the presidential, he said, focus on local elections as those are what have the biggest impact on your day-to day-life. Town councils and school boards are a great place to start, he said. Let the elected officials know that if your issues aren’t addressed, you will vote next election for someone who will. Those elected officials work for the voters, and people tend to forget that, he said.
Civil rights era photographer Cecil Williams spoke about the necessity of voting in the black community, stressing that the sacrifices of the men and women who marched, protested, went to jail or were killed in the 1960s should not be forgotten or wasted. Williams said that he was afraid that the civil rights movement would need to be started again in the future for other causes if current day issues were not addressed and fixed, such as border security on both the northern and southern U.S. borders.
Albright asked those in attendance why they came and what they hoped to learn. Several Claflin students were in attendance, and they said they came to get information on voting and talked about voting in their generation. One student said that a lot of her peers are not registered to vote and that she was one of the few who are. Another student said that they did not know that the primary elections were this weekend until their mother reminded them about it.
Albright said that those were also issues -- that people did not register at all or never in time to vote and that people are not told when elections are being held as that the information is not readily available in certain communities. A few attendees addressed the issue of not being able to reach polling stations, especially among elderly and handicapped voters.
Fred Holmes, chef and co-owner of Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast, said, “I’d like to see more of these events held when there isn’t a presidential election, but for local elections as they affect us more.”
State Rep. Jerry Govan. Jr., D-Orangeburg, spoke about how the census matters for South Carolina as a whole and that it is a usually undercounted state. If South Carolina was properly counted, he said he could see the state gaining an extra seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, allowing the state and Orangeburg to receive extra funding to help address the issues brought up by those in attendance.
