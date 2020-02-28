‘People care about black votes, but not black voters’: Black Voters Fund encourages election participation

Civil rights era photographer Cecil Williams spoke about the necessity of voting in the black community, stressing that the sacrifices of the men and women who marched, protested, went to jail or were killed in the 1960s should not be forgotten or wasted. Williams said that he was afraid that the civil rights movement would need to be started again in the future for other causes if current day issues were not addressed and fixed, such as border security on both the northern and southern U.S. borders.

Albright asked those in attendance why they came and what they hoped to learn. Several Claflin students were in attendance, and they said they came to get information on voting and talked about voting in their generation. One student said that a lot of her peers are not registered to vote and that she was one of the few who are. Another student said that they did not know that the primary elections were this weekend until their mother reminded them about it.

Albright said that those were also issues -- that people did not register at all or never in time to vote and that people are not told when elections are being held as that the information is not readily available in certain communities. A few attendees addressed the issue of not being able to reach polling stations, especially among elderly and handicapped voters.