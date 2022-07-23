‘People are struggling’: Requests for help up, but donors also feeling pinch

Shelters and food pantries in Orangeburg say the current state of the economy is driving up demand for their services, but their donors are also being squeezed by inflation.

When prices go up, more people come to food pantries and shelters for help, but people also have less to donate to these facilities to keep them operating.

“People are struggling right now,” said Capt. Kelly Cantrell, former head of the Orangeburg Salvation Army. “Prices are going sky high on stuff and so they're just not able to donate like they have in the past, and so it's just a domino effect. It just trickles down to everything that we do.”

Cantrell, who was reassigned from Orangeburg in June, said people who would normally donate money and supplies, such as food, are only doing one or the other. This leaves it up to the Salvation Army to fill in the gaps.

Cantrell estimated that around 25% more people are coming to them for help with food and utility bills than usual.

“I've had people come to us for help that said ‘I used to donate to you every month, but now I'm in a situation where I need help,'” Cantrell said. “But of course, that is what we're here for.”

The Samaritan House shelter at 1580 State Road is the only homeless shelter between Columbia and Charleston, according to Executive Director Henry Miller. Despite covering such a large area, the shelter only has room for 40 people.

Miller said he was concerned with the current state of the economy and that more and more people are calling the shelter each day as the economy continues to struggle.

“There’s that saying, ‘We’re all just one paycheck away from being homeless,’” Miller said.

People are especially looking for help getting food, according to Barbara Troy, director of Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg (CCMO).

“Our policy has always been to give food every six weeks. We are having people come back every five weeks,” Troy said.

Cantrell said that while federal funding during the pandemic helped people pay for utility bills, that funding has dried up. She said the economy is forcing people to decide between paying for food or utilities.

“I tell people don't ever feel ashamed to have to come to us for help,” Cantrell said. “That's what we're here for.”

While food donations held steady, monetary donations and funds for utilities and rent assistance was where the Salvation Army was falling short.

“We just don't have enough funding to properly help people with utilities or rental assistance,” Cantrell said. “And when I say properly, we always want to try to get somebody to a place where they can be back on their feet. We don't just want to put a Band-Aid on there.”

Samaritan House has enough clothing but needs monetary and food donations, according to Miller.

Miller said that the people calling the shelter have been asking for help with bills, vouchers for motel rooms and especially help with rent – services the shelter doesn’t provide.

Troy said CCMO often doesn’t have meat to give out, but lately it has been harder than ever to find, even at other food pantries that support CCMO, like Harvest Hope Food Bank.

When there is no meat, Troy and the other unpaid volunteers go out and buy it themselves. She said while they may have tuna, hot dogs and sometimes beef, “we just can’t afford steak and pork chops.”

Cantrell said that the Salvation Army raises the most money around the holidays, but this money usually runs out by summer.

Similarly, Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg also struggles outside of the holidays when donations are stronger, according to Troy.

“Christmas, Thanksgiving season, people give a lot,” Troy said. “But in dry times like this, we don’t get a lot because people are on vacation.”

Troy said donations have decreased because people don’t have as much for themselves to be able to give to others.

“I’m 82 years old, I’ve lived through this before,” Troy said. “We’ll get through it, but it's the young people who are going to struggle.”

Cantrell said that while the need in the community has increased, local support has mostly stayed the same.

“If we don't have the funds, then I can make a telephone call and say, ‘Hey, do you guys have funds and would you be able to help us out?’” Cantrell said. “It's like a little network and this community is really great about doing that.”

Miller said Samaritan House has not seen any decrease in the donations it receives from the community. Local restaurants and churches still bring food throughout the week.

“We’re blessed here in Orangeburg,” Miller said. “The way that the community supports us.”