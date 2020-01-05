NORWAY – Many may have heard of the song lyric “pennies from heaven,” but have they heard of pennies for presents?
The outgoing mayor of Norway, Ann Johnson, certainly has and has been part of the Pennies for Presents initiative for the past several years.
“The business owners in the community collect pennies and other change, and the citizens do, too. These pennies and change are used to purchase gifts for the needy,” Johnson said.
She and her volunteers, Ty’Tiana Mack, Melissa Isaac and Elouise Jamison, distributed $1,400 worth of purchased and in-kind donations of fruit, snacks, clothes and $30 gift cards for 33 needy children and their families just before Christmas on Friday, Dec. 20, at Three Crosses Ministry.
They also gave food and other items to individuals beyond the 33 children and their families.
At least one of three tables, which was covered with grocery bags of items, was so full that two grown men had difficulty picking it up to move it away from a wall.
About 40 people had shown up for the donations about halfway into the distribution.
