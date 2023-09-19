Dr. Lorraine Peeples of Norway has been selected by the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation to serve on seat 4 of the Orangeburg County School District board.

Peeples will serve the remainder of the term previously held by the late Peggy James-Tyler, who died last month. Peeples’ appointment will last through the end of the current term, which concludes in November 2024.

Peeples brings more than three decades of educational experience to her new role.

A graduate of Claflin College, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English education in 1989.

Her pursuit of higher education continued at South Carolina State University, where she achieved a master's in English education in 1996, followed by an education specialist degree in administration in 2000, and a doctorate of education in 2013.

Over the years, Peeples has held a variety of roles in educational settings across South Carolina.

She currently serves as an achievement specialist for the LIFE2 grant at Midlands Community Development Corporation.

Before, she was the director of curriculum and instruction at Denmark-Olar School District 2.

Her extensive professional history also includes positions such as coordinator of direct instruction, elementary principal, curriculum coordinator, literacy coach, English language arts teacher specialist and assistant principal.

Peeples is a member of the South Carolina Education Association.