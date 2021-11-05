Peeples elected to Branchville Town Council as write-in

Rhonda Peeples received 10 write-in votes during Tuesday's municipal election to fill the open seat on Branchville Town Council.

There were three open council seats but only two individuals, Thomas Connelly and Brett Banks, were on the ballot.

Peeples received the most write-in votes to win the third seat.

It is the first time Peeples has held an elected position.

"I hope to bring the community together and to do whatever I can do to bring some great things to town," Peeples said. "I hope to be able to bring events to town."

Peeples thanked all those who voted for her.

"I will do my best to make this a success," she said.

Peeples received the most out of 38 total write-in votes.

A total of 116 votes were cast overall.

Connelly received 35.34% or 41 votes and Brett Banks received 31.90% or 37 votes to fill the other two seats. The men did not have any opposition.

Peeples, 48, is a Branchville native. She attended Branchville Elementary School and graduated from Branchville High School.