A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Calhoun County on Sunday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The collision occurred at 7:53 p.m. as a 2007 Hyundai was traveling south on Caldon Road near Gardners Farm Road.

The sedan struck the pedestrian, who sustained fatal injuries, Pye said. The sedan’s driver was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

