Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County crash

A pedestrian died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Orangeburg County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred at 4:55 a.m. as a 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on S.C. Highway 6 near Middleton Street, which is near Eutawville.
The Nissan hit a pedestrian in the roadway, according to Collins.
The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.
