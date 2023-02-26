A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. as a 2008 Saturn Outlook as traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 near Bass Drive, about one mile south of Santee.

The Saturn struck the pedestrian, who was traveling east.

The pedestrian died following the accident. The driver of the Outlook was taken to the Regional Medical Center.