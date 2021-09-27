Pedestrian killed in Norway

A Mercedes struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night near Norway.

The collision occurred at 8:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 at Lexington Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 77-year-old Denmark woman was driving a 2017 Mercedes southbound on U.S. 321 as a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway, Tidwell said.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The driver was not injured.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the pedestrian to the Regional Medical Center, where the pedestrian died, Tidwell said.

The name of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

