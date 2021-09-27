 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed in Norway
0 comments
breaking

Pedestrian killed in Norway

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A Mercedes struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night near Norway.

The collision occurred at 8:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 at Lexington Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 77-year-old Denmark woman was driving a 2017 Mercedes southbound on U.S. 321 as a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway, Tidwell said.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The driver was not injured.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the pedestrian to the Regional Medical Center, where the pedestrian died, Tidwell said.

The name of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Building collapses into floodwaters in China

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News