Pedestrian killed in Eutawville crash identified

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the 32-year-old pedestrian who died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Eutawville.
Demetrius Sweat of Camden Road, Holly Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle struck him around 4:30 a.m. on S.C. Highway 6 near Middleton Street in Eutawville, according to the coroner's office.
Sweat died of injuries sustained from the collision.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol continue to investigate the collision.
