Pedestrian, motorcyclist die in Calhoun County crashes

Two people have died on Calhoun County roads over a two-day period.

In the first collision, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

Vernard Duckson, 65, of Swansea, died as a result of the crash, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The collision occurred at 7:53 p.m. as a 2007 Hyundai sedan was traveling south on Caldon Road near Gardners Farm Road.

The sedan struck Duckson, who sustained fatal injuries, Pye said. The sedan’s driver was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

The second collision occurred at 4:05 p.m. Monday on Interstate 26 westbound near the 139 mile marker, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern.

A 2012 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west in the left lane as a tractor-trailer was in the right lane.

The tractor-trailer shifted to the left, causing the motorcycle to run off the road, Southern said. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Prisma Health and later died.