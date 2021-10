A pedestrian died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 4:57 a.m. on Interstate 26 near the 142 mile marker.

A 2012 Subaru SUV was traveling east when it struck the pedestrian, who was standing on I-26, Pye said.

The Subaru’s driver and passenger were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.

The name of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

