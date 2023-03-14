A 38-year-old pedestrian was struck by a dump truck in Santee, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Bass Drive, where it intersects with Interstate 95.
A 50-year-old Camden man was operating the dump truck that hit the Lake City man. The Lake City man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Traffic was delayed for about 15 minutes while emergency crews worked the scene, Glover said.
The incident remains under investigation.
