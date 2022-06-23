Pedestrian dies in I-95 crash; Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office asks for help IDing victim

A pedestrian died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

Now the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is reaching out to the public, asking for help identifying the victim.

“Unfortunately, at this time, we’re unable to identify the individual fatally wounded in the collision. We are asking for the public’s help if they live in the Santee area or may have been in the area just before the collision,” the office said in a release.

“The victim is a black male, possibly in his 40s or early 50s. He was wearing a gold shirt with blue jeans and black shoes. He was not carrying any identification,” the release said.

The collision occurred near the 98 mile marker in Orangeburg County.

The pedestrian was traveling west across the northbound lanes of the interstate and was struck by a 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Anyone who may have information in the case is asked to call the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office at 803-533-5842 or 888-850-8667.

