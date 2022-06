A pedestrian died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The collision occurred near the 98 mile marker in Orangeburg County.

The pedestrian was traveling west across the northbound lanes of the interstate and was struck by a 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The name of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

