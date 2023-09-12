A pedestrian died Tuesday after being struck by an SUV in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The collision occurred at 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 southbound, 10 miles north of Bowman.

A 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling south on I-95 when traveled off the right side of the road and struck a pedestrian who was on the shoulder of the road with a disabled vehicle.

The pedestrian died. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation. The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.