Pedestrian dies in crash outside Orangeburg

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon outside Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The collision occurred at 5:55 p.m. as a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east on S.C. Highway 4 near Zeigler Street, two miles west of Orangeburg.

The Camry traveled off the right side of the road, struck an unoccupied vehicle and then struck a pedestrian who was on the shoulder of the road due to a previous collision.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

The collision is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and its multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.

