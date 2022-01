A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck near Elloree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The collision occurred at 9:11 p.m. Sunday as a 1999 Toyota pickup truck was traveling west on S.C. Highway 6.

The truck struck a pedestrian who was also traveling west, Pye said. The collision occurred near McCords Ferry Road.

The pedestrian died. The truck’s driver and passenger were not injured.

The S.C. Highway Patrol in investigating the collision.

