Pedestrian dies after I-26 crash in Calhoun County

A 32-year-old pedestrian died Friday after being struck by an SUV on Interstate 26, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

Samantha Pearson of Effingham died of injuries she sustained in the incident, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The incident occurred at 6 a.m. on Interstate 26, near the 121 mile marker.

A 2002 Toyota SUV was traveling west on I-26 when it struck Pearson, who was walking in the roadway, Pye said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

