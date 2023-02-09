A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles in Calhoun County on Wednesday night, according to Lane Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. as the pedestrian was walking east in the westbound lane of Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road.

The pedestrian was first struck by a westbound 2012 Infiniti sedan and then by a westbound 2012 Toyota sedan.

The pedestrian was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital and later died.

The drivers of the vehicles were not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.