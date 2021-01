A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 7:10 p.m. on North Road near Willington Drive.

A 2020 Toyota sedan was traveling west on North Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking south across the road, Tidwell said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

