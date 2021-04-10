Pecanway Terrace changes advance; residential area could open to businesses

"They have called with their concerns and we have answered them," Butler said. "We are on the ground and are foot soldiers."

Keitt said petitions sent out to the neighborhood years ago came back with at least 50 individuals saying they wanted the change. Many residents in the neighborhood consulted lawyers before making their decisions and signing the petition, she said.

Haire said he has heard otherwise.

"It was kind of done in a threatening manner as it relates to those petitions," Haire said. "It ain't what it looks like."

Councilwoman Sandra Knotts asked Assistant City Administrator John Singh if taxes would go up on properties in the neighborhood due to the change.

"There are a lot of factors that go into taxes," Singh said. "In theory, there should not be a change in their value, but if millage went up or there was a change in assessment that could raise their tax, but not in a sense that it is a direct cause because of the commercial property."

"Overall, I would think, but I can't promise, that those taxes will probably stay in line and not decline, which would most likely be the case of what we are looking at," Singh said.