Pecanway Terrace changes advance; residential area could open to businesses

A divided Orangeburg City Council has moved ahead with changes that could eventually bring businesses into the Pecanway Terrace neighborhood.
Council on April 6 voted 4-3 on second reading to change the future land-use map for the Pecanway Terrace area from suburban residential to urban residential.
"This is not something new to us," Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said prior to council's vote. "This has been going on for more than five years. They want it done. I cannot understand us holding them up and not letting them have what they would like to have in their area."
Pecanway Terrace is defined as an area bounded by St. Matthews Road to the west, Chestnut Street to the north, the rear boundary of non-residential lots facing the northeastern side of Boulevard Street, and Fairfield Street to the east.
Pecanway Terrace is located roughly across the street from Popeye's and the Chestnut Square Shopping Center on Chestnut Street.
If it gets final approval, the change will not immediately affect zoning in the Pecanway Terrace area.
The decision will help guide city officials in the future if an owner seeks to rezone property. Any zoning changes would also go through public hearings both with the city's planning commission and Orangeburg City Council.
But some council members expressed concerns the proposed change will negatively impact property owners in the neighborhood. Some residents have expressed concerns about the impact of the change on property values, taxes and neighborhood safety.
Councilman Bernard Haire said he wants to make sure the interior properties in the neighborhood are protected from planned commercial properties with frontage on Chestnut Street.
"There are people whose homes are being inundated by lights from businesses," he said. "You can't ask people to have lights shining in their homes at night because of the lights that are installed at various establishments."
Haire said the much-talked-about fencing buffer would not help with the light clutter.
City officials are currently working on adding buffering requirements to ensure interior areas of the neighborhood are protected.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has a way to reduce the intensity of lights if need be.
"Those businesses will install lights at their property to provide the kind of security they need and they are going to have those lights turned down?," Haire asked.
Butler said he has personally visited residents in the neighborhood and explained the proposed change. He said they are generally receptive to the change.
"They have called with their concerns and we have answered them," Butler said. "We are on the ground and are foot soldiers."
Keitt said petitions sent out to the neighborhood years ago came back with at least 50 individuals saying they wanted the change. Many residents in the neighborhood consulted lawyers before making their decisions and signing the petition, she said.
Haire said he has heard otherwise.
"It was kind of done in a threatening manner as it relates to those petitions," Haire said. "It ain't what it looks like."
Councilwoman Sandra Knotts asked Assistant City Administrator John Singh if taxes would go up on properties in the neighborhood due to the change.
"There are a lot of factors that go into taxes," Singh said. "In theory, there should not be a change in their value, but if millage went up or there was a change in assessment that could raise their tax, but not in a sense that it is a direct cause because of the commercial property."
"Overall, I would think, but I can't promise, that those taxes will probably stay in line and not decline, which would most likely be the case of what we are looking at," Singh said.
Singh did note that if a property owner leases land to a commercial entity, taxes on the commercial property likely would increase.
Councilman Jerry Hannah said he is not sure if the proposed change has been adequately explained to the public. He said there are those without access to knowledge or means that will be negatively impacted.
Hannah also said public participation and input has been limited due to COVID.
"This is a precarious situation," he said. "I am all for advancing Orangeburg and getting as much business as we possibly can, but it is a bell-shaped situation where some persons will profit more if their land goes up than others."
"We have to look at this closely and take care of the persons who need the help the most," Hannah said.
Haire initially motioned for council not to proceed with the change. The motion failed 4-3.
Another motion was made to approve the planning change. It passed 4-3.
Knotts, Hannah and Haire voted against the change. Council members Richard Stroman, Keitt, Kalu Kalu and Butler voted in favor of the change.
DPU development fund
Council approved a resolution establishing a Department of Public Utilities Economic Development Revolving Fund.
The fund will set aside monies to provide incentives for industrial or commercial development in the county or city.
"It is not a new concept," DPU Manager Warren Harley said, noting other cities have similar funds. "We wanted to make sure we have something in place here in Orangeburg to help us in our economic development efforts moving forward so we are not caught off guard and trying to find out where we are going to pull money from to make deals happen."
Currently, the EDRF has about $1.6 million in seed money obtained from fee-in-lieu monies the city received from its efforts to help bring GKN Aerospace to the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.
When GKN arrived, the city and county agreed that each would receive a 50/50 share in the fee-in-lieu monies from the project.
The EDRF funds will only be used for projects that are within DPU's gas and electric territory, Harley said.
Harley said council will be able to increase the funds as they see fit. Any use of the fund will need a vote by council.
Northwood Estates sewer
Council also entered into closed session to discuss contractual and legal matters related to a wastewater agreement with Synergy regarding Northwood Estates. There was no vote or public discussion of the matter.
Northwood’s sewer system is handled by Synergy, which is responsible for collection and keeping the lines maintained. DPU, which is owned by the City of Orangeburg, is paid to transport and treat the wastewater.
There has been controversy surrounding Northwood Estates over the years. Residents have complained the system is old and in need of repair.
Orangeburg County funded an evaluation of the sewer system a little less than three years ago at a cost of about $75,000. The evaluation revealed the system is riddled with groundwater infiltration, which is discharged to DPU's collection point for treatment.
The study revealed the infiltration problems have to do with age and corrosion.
Synergy has defended its work, saying it adequately maintains the sewer system.
In other business
- Orangeburg DPU announced it will be issuing three-minute prerecorded robocalls to natural gas customers during the month of May as part of a survey to ensure customers are aware of natural gas safety around their homes. DPU officials encourage customers to answer the phone and participate in the survey.
- Council issued a proclamation in recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week April 18-24. A series of events hosted by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Victims Services office is planned to observe the event.
A proclamation event will be held in front of City Hall at 11 a.m. April 19. The theme this year will be "Support Victims, Build Trust and Engage Communities."
- Council recognized Department of Public Safety employee Walter Smoak and DPU employee Linda M. Argoe on their retirements.
Smoak has served at DPS for nearly nearly 29 years. He retired March 19. He has worked in various capacities, most recently as a lieutenant.
Argoe has served both as customer service representative and information technology specialist for 29 years at the utility. Her retirement date was March 26.
- Council passed a resolution for April being Fair Housing Month. The city could be in line to receive federal grants due to the fact that it recognizes the importance of fair housing.
- Council recognized perseverance as the Orangeburg County Community of Character trait for the month of April. All citizens of the city are asked to demonstrate this character trait.
- Council unanimously gave second reading to an ordinance adopting building codes and standards as promulgated by the South Carolina Building Codes Council. The codes keep building codes uniform statewide.
The city visits the ordinance every three years. No one spoke during the public hearing on the matter.
- Council approved the city's budget calendar for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The budget process will kick off April 22. A planning retreat will be held June 9 and budget workshops will be held on July 13 and 14.
The budget is to receive first reading Aug. 3, second reading Aug. 17 and third and final reading Sept. 7.
- Council appointed Erskine Carter Jr., Gerald Stokes, Melvin Davis and Cindy Williams to the DPU grievance committee.
Stokes and Carter will serve as sitting members and Davis and Williams as alternate members.
The individuals will serve from April 2021 through March 2024.
- Council approved DPU's budget calendar, which includes a budget workshop June 10 and first reading of the utility's budget Aug. 10.