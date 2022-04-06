Peay wins Bamberg election

BAMBERG – Lisa Peay won Tuesday’s special election to fill the unexpired term of former Bamberg City Councilwoman Rosetta Draper, according to unofficial results.

Peay was the lone candidate to file for Seat 3. The seat is up for election again in April of 2023.

Peay received three votes in the election. No one voted for write-in candidates.

Athena Moorer, Bamberg County's director of voter registration and elections, has said the seat became vacant because Draper moved out of the district.

Tuesday's election results are scheduled to be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at the Kearse Agricultural Building.

