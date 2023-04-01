The televised performance of Warren Peay in Hollywood following his impressive "American Idol" audition will air on April 3.

The 24-year-old Bamberg resident's smooth voice and eclectic blend of Southern rock, country and soul music has catapulted him to Hollywood following an impressive “American Idol” audition on March 19.

Peay appeared before celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his version of Zach William's “To the Table.”

He will be traveling to Hollywood to be part of Hollywood Week as contestants form duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge in hopes of making it to the next round.

Peay's performance during Hollywood Week will air at 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, on ABC. It will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is also a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and employed as an appliance technician at Neeley Appliance in Denmark.