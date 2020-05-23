PC President Bob Staton to retire

“PC’s motto -- while we live, we serve -- resonates profoundly with (wife Phyllis and me),” Staton said in the email. “We are grateful beyond words for the time we have shared with you as we’ve worked together to realize PC’s promise for students now and in years to come.”

Staton has been instrumental in guiding PC through the coronavirus pandemic since early March. The college has adjusted its academic schedule, like most colleges and universities have done, while remaining true to its mission, according to Staton.

“Delivering on that mission, and realizing the promise Presbyterian College holds, is even more crucial than ever in a time of great change and enormous uncertainty,” Staton said.

“The challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting global economic downturn require us to be receptive to change, new ideas, and different ways of doing things.

“At the same time, though, we must never lose sight of what makes this place so special: the promise it holds for taking students of all ages and backgrounds and preparing them for meaningful contributions to a world that needs them more than ever before.”