Payton to speak at DTC graduation

She was nominated for four NAACP awards and four NAMIC Awards and was the recipient of the prestigious Alice Award, just to mention a few, for her outstanding achievements in acting.

Her education includes Miami Dade College, University of Miami, Albany State University and she was one of the first African Americans to receive film training through the historical Ivan Tors Studio. She holds an honorary doctorate degree in humanities from Vincennes University.

Some of Payton’s achievements include establishing and raising funds for Albany State University through the Frankie Payton Scholarship Fund, named for her mother, which has sent hundreds of students to college on scholarships. She is a National Black College Hall of Fame Member, supporting education whenever she can.

"I was thrilled to learn that we were able to secure Ms. Payton as our 2021 commencement speaker. I have been an admirer of her work and philanthropic efforts for many years. The fact that we both have roots in Albany, Georgia makes her appearance all the more special," said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., Denmark Technical College president and CEO.

The commencement will be held on May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the William L. McDuffie Student Services Center. Due to COVID restrictions, the ceremony is only open to a limited number of guests of our graduates. Streaming information will be provided at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0