Students and faculty will return to Denmark Technical College this fall to discover their campus has received a facelift. The college will have newly paved parking lots and improved roadway surfaces, crosswalks and striping.

Parking spaces, including ADA accessible spaces, will be more visible and clearly defined, and six additional crosswalks will alleviate pedestrian and driver confusion, creating an overall safer campus environment.

The Denmark Tech paving ground-breaking ceremony occurred April 13. Construction is currently underway and should be completed before classes start in August.

The extensive paving improvements are being funded by about $1 million in Bamberg County C-Funds and about $250,000 from the South Carolina Technical College System.

C-Fund Committee Chairman Harold Johnson said, “This has been a collaborative effort between Bamberg County, the Bamberg County C-Fund Committee and the S.C. Technical College System and demonstrates what is possible when everyone works together.”

Denmark Tech President Dr. Willie Todd Jr. has been pleased with the progress, noting, “Just five years ago, Denmark Technical College almost had to close its doors, but today we are thriving and providing students with a quality education.

“This paving project symbolizes much more than improving old parking lots and roads. It also represents a bright future for Denmark Tech and the Denmark community.”

Bamberg County Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman said, “When Denmark Tech prospers, Bamberg County prospers. When Bamberg County prospers, Denmark Tech prospers. This project has significantly strengthened our partnership.”

Additionally, former Denmark Technical College instructor and Bamberg County Council Vice Chair Evert Comer said it gives him much joy to help a place that is so dear to his heart, and he looks forward to “many more years of collaboration with Denmark Tech.”

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said, “This is a team effort, and together we can find solutions to the challenges we face … even if it is just one parking lot at a time.”