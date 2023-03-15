Patten Seed Company, the parent company of SuperSod, announced Wednesday it is relocating its corporate headquarters from Georgia to Charleston County.

The company’s $2.2 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

The relocation of the company's corporate headquarters from Lakeland, Georgia to an existing facility in Charleston will expand the company's footprint in South Carolina.

“Charleston County is central to our current footprint throughout the southeastern United States,” Patten Seed Company Chief Executive Officer Ben Copeland Jr. said.

“As we continue to grow, it was important to centralize the senior management team and take advantage of a more robust hiring market and Charleston County fits that need well. Vibrant companies need vibrant cities,” he said.

The new headquarters will centralize the company’s senior management team and create a marketing and technology hub.

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023.

Patten Seed will continue to have a presence in Orangeburg.

The company has executive offices at 3089 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg. It’s a renovated home that includes office space, a boardroom and retreat center. The company upgraded the home for its purposes about five years ago.

The other Patten Seed office, which sits adjacent to the house on U.S. 301 North near Interstate 26, houses the company's accounts receivable, sales and human resources operations.

The existing offices, which have been occupied by Patten Seed since 1984, will remain the same.

Jim Roquemore, the retired CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Patten Seed Company, said the impact on the Orangeburg Patten Seed operations is “practically zero.”

“Not a single person has moved out of Orangeburg to Charleston,” Roquemore said. The move primarily means Patten Seed's top executives have moved to Charleston from Georgia.

He said the relocation is positive for South Carolina. With Orangeburg being within close proximity, it may open up more opportunities for Patten Seed and SuperSod in Orangeburg.

“There is no negative impact,” he said.

Patten Seed also operates one of its largest farming operations in Orangeburg County.

It works with farms and facilities across the southeastern United States to ensure its products are fresh and readily available to landscapers and homeowners.

Roquemore retired about three years ago as CEO of Patten Seed and currently serves as president and chairman of the board of YC Holdings Inc., a land holding and investment company that leases approximately 15,000 acres to SuperSod to produce turf grass and holds approximately 1,000 acres in developmental real estate.

Patten Seed Company also has a new retail location in North Charleston that offers its Super-Sod turfgrass brand and its portfolio of innovative farm products, including two of the company’s fastest-growing products, OMRI Listed Soil3 organic compost and Soil3 Veggie Mix.

Patten Seed is a privately held family and employee-owned business. It has been in business for about a century.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the headquarters relocation. The council also awarded a $200,000 set-aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, who is from the Bowman area of Orangeburg County, praised the announcement.

“Patten Seed Company’s new headquarters operation is a fantastic addition to South Carolina’s thriving agribusiness community,” Weathers said. “With its rich history and regional reach, Patten Seed Company will contribute jobs, support existing farmers and strengthen our economy.”

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster said, “South Carolina continues to attract innovative companies that expand our agribusiness industry, and Patten Seed Company will add to that roster. We look forward to their continued success in South Carolina.”

Individuals interested in joining the Patten Seed Company team should visit the company’s careers page.