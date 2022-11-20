Patriotic theme for Neeses Thanksgiving event

NEESES – At the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in Neeses, retired Air Force Col. Reedy Hopkins spoke at the latest Neeses Senior Luncheon. The theme of the luncheon was early Thanksgiving.

Hopkins also had a special post-Veterans Day presentation of what are known as grommets to the veterans and their families in the area.

Hopkins eventually explained to the crowd of 40 attendees at the meal the significance of the grommets.

Councilwoman Paula Hutchins, who owns Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg, has done the cooking for the past Mardi Gras and Hawaiian-themed meals at the SRLC.

Hutchins said for the Thanksgiving luncheon, her mother, whom she referred to as “The Queen of Neeses,”, Billie Jean Jackson did most of the cooking, including the turkey and dressing.

The senior luncheons and other activities of the SRLC in Neeses, such as exercising in the gym, have been gaining notoriety. The banquet room for the senior luncheons (made possible in part by a fully working kitchen) is multipurpose, and there is a stage area there.

In front of that stage area, tables can be taken down and rows of seats can be placed for performances. More than 40 can be placed in the room with rows of seats instead of the round tables with seats.

Ashley Kellahan, field services manager for the Municipal Association of South Carolina who was in attendance at the latest luncheon, said, “The Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center is being used as a model for the whole state.”

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said, “The town and volunteers provide all the funding for events at the SRLC.” Orangeburg County penny sales tax funds did help with the building of the facility. Other municipalities in the county have chosen projects that benefited from these penny sales tax funds.

Hopkins reminded the crowd that, “November is also recognized as Native American Heritage Month in South Carolina. The Town of Neeses has a rich Native American history that is intertwined with Veterans Day and Memorial Day observances.”

“Historical documents show that Native American soldiers composed the ‘Raccoon Company’ that fought battles along with General Francis Marion, the famous ‘Swamp Fox’,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins continued, “Fifteen years ago, a United States Flag Retirement Ceremony was held at the Firemen’s Shed here in Neeses as part of a Native American Celebration.”

“Elizabeth Vereen, chief of the Pee Dee Indian Nation of Beaver Creek and a retired military medic, officiated at the flag retirement ceremony,” he said.

Hopkins continued, “Chief Vereen demonstrated the correct way to retire or burn a U.S. flag. Following the ceremony, Vereen presented the town clerk with the brass rings, known as grommets, from the retired U.S. flags.”

“Chief Vereen suggested that local veterans would appreciate having a grommet as a reminder of their military service and as a symbol of the bravery of the American soldiers,” he said.

He said those grommets were stored at the Neeses Town Hall in 2007 to be used someday for a special occasion. They were recently rediscovered and 15 years later on Nov. 14, 2022, were presented t0 veterans and their families at the post-Veterans Day Thanksgiving-themed senior luncheon.

Hopkins also noted that years ago cities and towns received flags from their elected officials. The flags had been flown at the Statehouse in Columbia and were flown at town halls.

“The Town of Neeses received some of those coveted flags, and when those flags were retired, the town clerk saved those grommets as well,” he added.

Hopkins said, “Now our story comes together because today truly is a special occasion. In honor of Veterans Day and Native American Heritage Month, we would like to award each veteran present with an authentic grommet from a U.S. flag that was flown at the Statehouse and the Neeses Town Hall.”

Col. Reedy Hopkins himself accepted his grommet. Then, the following veterans were called forward to receive theirs (some were not present): James Olenick, Claude Bramblett, James Hoffman, Walter Dukes, Belvin Bonnette and Walter Gleaton.

Several mothers and mother-in-laws were then called forward to accept grommets for their relatives who served.

Paula Hutchins, mother, accepted for her son Chad Dyches; Barbara Gleaton, mother, accepted for her son Wilton Gleaton; Sonja Gleaton, mother, accepted for her son Matthew Gleaton; Belinda Gleaton, mother and mother-in-law, accepted for her son Brian Gleaton and daughter-in-law Ashlee Gleaton as well as her son-in-law Corey Robinson; Patsy Fogle, mother, accepted for Jackie Fogle; and Julia Ann Reynolds, mother, accepted for her son Marty Reynolds.

Grandmother and mother Deloris Peeples, who was present at the event but not on the initial list, let Hopkins know about her veteran relatives. She accepted grommets for the following: her son Jonathan Peeples; grandson Jaquan McMichael; her grandson Davion Jackson; her son-in-law Hank Goodwin; her grandson-in-law Eric Russell; and her ex-son-in-law Gerard Jackson.

Former Councilwoman Wanda Ammons played “God Bless America” on an electric keyboard while the audience sang the song.