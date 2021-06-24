Patriotic litter pick-up Saturday in Bamberg County

Volunteers are being sought for a “Patriotic Pick-up” litter clean-up day in Bamberg County.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 7 until 11 a.m. throughout the county.

“There are lots of events planned for the Fourth of July weekend, as well as travelers passing through Bamberg County’s communities over the holiday,” said Be Bamberg coordinator Laura McKenzie. “This is an opportunity for our communities to sparkle and shine!”

“The day of the event, we are asking volunteers to come to the gazebo across from the Odom Building behind the Bamberg County Courthouse to sign in, pick up supplies and, if necessary, be assigned a location,” said McKenzie. “Better yet, call ahead to register your team and choice of location.”

Be Bamberg is partnering with Keep Bamberg County Beautiful (KBCB) for the beautification effort. Supplies provided by KBCB and Keep SC Beautiful - Palmetto Pride include bags, gloves and litter sticks.

“We need businesses, churches, students, organizations, neighborhood groups and residents to show their pride in Bamberg County,” McKenzie said. “Pick a street, neighborhood or favorite area to clean up. Every effort helps.”