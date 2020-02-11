You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Patrick to visit Orangeburg hospital
0 comments
alert

Patrick to visit Orangeburg hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick will visit Orangeburg a day after the New Hampshire primary.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Patrick will tour the Regional Medical Center. He’ll hold a discussion on rural health.

This will be Patrick’s fourth visit to Orangeburg since throwing his name in the race for president.

The former governor of Massachusetts made two visits in January, holding a discussion with local Democrats and attending an event during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Patrick’s first visit was to Claflin University in 2019.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
Deval Patrick

Patrick

 SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA.ORG

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News