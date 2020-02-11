Patrick to visit Orangeburg hospital

Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick will visit Orangeburg a day after the New Hampshire primary.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Patrick will tour the Regional Medical Center. He’ll hold a discussion on rural health.
This will be Patrick’s fourth visit to Orangeburg since throwing his name in the race for president.
The former governor of Massachusetts made two visits in January, holding a discussion with local Democrats and attending an event during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Patrick’s first visit was to Claflin University in 2019.
