Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick will attend Saturday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast.
Patrick will not be speaking at the event but will interact with fellow attendees.
“I want to honor both the occasion and the community,” Patrick said. “I think it took a lot of years for Dr. King to bend the arc of the moral universe in America. And, of course, he didn’t do it by himself. He did it with a lot of courageous partners whom he had to persuade so they could take charge of their own future.”
“I want to honor the community because some of those partners, some of those fellow drum majors for justice were from Orangeburg, or were thinking about Orangeburg when they were thinking about trying to bend the American arc,” Patrick said.
The event, which is sponsored by the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., will feature Academy Award-winning actor Lou Gossett Jr. as the speaker. The event is sold out.
The former Massachusetts governor said he is the legacy of Dr. King.
“I was able to imagine my own place in the American Dream and to claim it because of the work that he did, and the dream he dreamt and people he inspired to get up and shape their own future. That is something I, frankly, have tried to live my own life to honor. And try to pass on just as he has to me and so many others,” he said.
Patrick began his presidential bid on Nov. 14, getting a later start than many of the current candidates.
He said he is not concerned about the polling gaps between himself and his fellow candidates.
“I’m not campaigning for the polls. Do you know what’s true? I’ve never participated in a political poll, I’ve never met anybody who participated in a political poll. I don’t know why it is we wait for polls we haven’t seen and don’t fully trust, or ought not to after 2016, when the real deal is standing right in front of you, and I’m the real deal,” Patrick said.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no other candidate in this race that has the range of life and leadership experience that I do,” Patrick said.
This will be Patrick’s second visit to Orangeburg. Patrick discussed present-day political issues and his policy proposals with students from Claflin and South Carolina State universities in November.
