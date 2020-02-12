Patrick suspends campaign, cancels Orangeburg visit

Deval Patrick will no longer visit Orangeburg this afternoon after announcing the suspension of his presidential campaign.

Patrick was scheduled to tour the Regional Medical Center at 4 p.m. He also planned to discuss rural health.

The announcement to suspend the campaign comes after Patrick’s low finish in the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

In a statement, Patrick said, “the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting. So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.”

Primary results showed Patrick received less 1 percent of the votes.

The former governor of Massachusetts began his campaign in November 2019 and made four visits to Orangeburg over the span of his campaign.

Patrick said he is still committed to the issues affecting Americans.

“I am not suspending my commitment to help -- there is still work to be done,” Patrick said in the press release. “We are facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk.”

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

