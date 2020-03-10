Patricia 'Pat' Sowell -- Vero Beach, Fla.

She was born in Harlingen, Texas, to Jesse and Lucille (Lucy) Bozard. She graduated from Orangeburg High School, Orangeburg, and from the School of Nursing of the Medical College of South Carolina, where she met, Broadus Sowell. They were married in Orangeburg and were blessed to have over 65 years together. Pat worked as a nurse until their children were born; she then became a full-time homemaker and mother. She learned to swim in her 30s and became a Red Cross-certified swim instructor. Because of her love of children, she focused on helping children learn to swim. In 1970, Broadus and Pat moved from Charleston to Vero Beach, where they became active at First Baptist Church. Besides managing the home, keeping track of the children and teaching swimming lessons, Pat served in a volunteer capacity at the Vero Beach First Baptist Church library for nearly 40 years. Shortly after moving to Vero Beach, she attended a talk about genealogy which sparked an interest that continued the rest of her life.