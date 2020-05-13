Patriarch celebrates 90 years with drive-through

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Social distancing has changed how we all interact with our friends and families, leading everyone to find creative work-arounds to make sure they still keep in touch with the ones they love.

One family recently held a special birthday celebration for the head of their family.

Rut Thomas of Cope turned 90 this year.

With such a momentous milestone, the family had already been planning on celebrating but had to quickly rethink and adjust their plans to fit the new standards.

Amanda Rice, one of Thomas’ daughters, said she and her siblings had discussed new ideas.

“We were trying to think and my brother said, ‘What about a drive through?’” Rice said.

At first, Rice laughed, saying, “I thought he was just making a joke,” but it didn’t take long for her and everyone to go, “Yeah, let’s do it!”

They quickly got on their phones making calls and began sending invites through Facebook Messenger to all the family and friends they had made over the years.

As a retired member of the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Commission, serving for 35 years, Thomas is a well-known member of the community.