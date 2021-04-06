Patients, loved ones urge medical marijuana passage in S.C.

COLUMBIA — A group of South Carolinians with serious medical conditions and their loved ones gathered together at the Statehouse for a press conference to call on the legislature to pass a comprehensive medical cannabis bill in 2021.

Advocates urged the Senate to promptly hold a floor vote on The South Carolina Compassionate Care Act (S. 150), a bill that would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions and a doctor’s certification to access medical cannabis from regulated facilities. Last Wednesday, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee advanced S. 150 to the Senate floor in a 9-5 vote.

This is the last week that the Senate can pass the bill in time for the legislature’s crossover deadline. If the Senate passes the bill after crossover, it would most likely not become law until 2022 — the second year of the legislature’s two-year session.

“I have been coming to Columbia to advocate for the legalization for medical cannabis for my daughter, Mary Louise, for seven long years; that’s over half her life. But, as a mom, I’ll never give up on my daughter, and I’ll never, ever give up fighting for access to medicine I’ve seen firsthand greatly improve her quality of life,” said Jill Swing, executive director of the S.C. Compassionate Care Alliance, at the event.