Patients, loved ones urge medical marijuana passage in S.C.

COLUMBIA — A group of South Carolinians with serious medical conditions and their loved ones gathered together at the Statehouse for a press conference to call on the legislature to pass a comprehensive medical cannabis bill in 2021.
Advocates urged the Senate to promptly hold a floor vote on The South Carolina Compassionate Care Act (S. 150), a bill that would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions and a doctor’s certification to access medical cannabis from regulated facilities. Last Wednesday, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee advanced S. 150 to the Senate floor in a 9-5 vote.
This is the last week that the Senate can pass the bill in time for the legislature’s crossover deadline. If the Senate passes the bill after crossover, it would most likely not become law until 2022 — the second year of the legislature’s two-year session.
“I have been coming to Columbia to advocate for the legalization for medical cannabis for my daughter, Mary Louise, for seven long years; that’s over half her life. But, as a mom, I’ll never give up on my daughter, and I’ll never, ever give up fighting for access to medicine I’ve seen firsthand greatly improve her quality of life,” said Jill Swing, executive director of the S.C. Compassionate Care Alliance, at the event.
“We have always been told our county is the land of the free and home of the brave. And I stand by that. We were the brave ones, so now is the time to give us our freedom of choice of treatment,” said Cody L. Callarman, a Marine Corps veteran who lives in Goose Creek.
Other speakers at the event included Beaufort County Republican Sen. Tom Davis, the Senate bill sponsor; Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, S. 150 cosponsor; Judy Ghanem of Murrells Inlet, mother of a severely disabled autistic daughter; Genna Vande-Stouwe of Irmo, a former Arizona resident and medical cardholder who suffers from paralysis and gastroparesis; Tam Hicks of Columbia, a 62-year-old former educator who is retired on disability due to multiple sclerosis; Mack Hudson of Lexington, a paraplegic who suffers from chronic pain following a spinal cord injury.
A February 2021 poll conducted by the Marijuana Policy Project found that 72% of South Carolina residents support legalizing cannabis for medical use, with only 15% opposed. The Epilepsy Foundation, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the South Carolina Podiatric Medical Association all support the bill.
Thirty-six states across the country have comprehensive medical cannabis laws, including several Southern states, such as Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Virginia.
The South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance is a statewide coalition of patients, families, and advocates working to establish a comprehensive medical cannabis program in South Carolina. For more information, visit https://www.SCCompassion.com.