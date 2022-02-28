Patient levels not back to normal; coronavirus had ‘traumatic impact on RMC’

The Regional Medical Center’s patient volumes did not rebound to pre-COVID levels over the first four months of the fiscal year.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been overwhelming and has had a traumatic impact on RMC,” the hospital said in a press release issued last week.

“The overall average daily census has been lower than the previous two years without any indication it may return to the pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019,” the release said.

Inpatient, outpatient and surgical volumes have all been down significantly from pre-COVID levels.

“We are still coming out of COVID,” Interim RMC Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pettigrew told hospital trustees during their board meeting last week.

“We have had staffing shortages in certain areas that have impacted getting volume back, primarily in the surgical areas,” he said.

Pettigrew said the hospital's expenses for the month of January were just about $700,000 over budget.

“Not too bad,” Pettigrew said. “Departments have done a very good job at reducing travelers and replacing them with permanent staff. That is a good thing.”

Year-to-date expenses are over budget by about $4 million, with the bulk being staff-related items.

“Staffing is a big part of our cost,” Pettigrew said. “We have to maintain staff. That means we have to make competitive wages and that is impacting that particular category.”

RMC saw a net operating income loss for the month of January of $3.5 million and has seen a net operating income loss year-to-date of $14.8 million.

“The loss is almost totally due to revenue shortfalls as we are still not getting all the volumes coming through that we had planned for in the budget,” Pettigrew said.

Taking non-operating income into account, including investment income and federal COVID stimulus funds, the hospital saw a $2.4 million loss in January.

Year-to-date, the hospital has lost $6.6 million. The hospital had budgeted for a loss of $5.5 million.

RMC received $1.1 million in federal stimulus monies for the month of January and should receive an additional $2 million over the next two months.

RMC has received $8.9 million in COVID relief so far this year.

“We are still burning cash on a monthly basis,” Pettigrew said.

The hospital upgraded its electronic medical record and hospital operating system, decreasing its amount of cash by $5.8 million in January and $12 million year-to-date.

In-house adjustments are being made with expectations cash flow will improve.

Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said the hospital anticipated losses in its first quarter due to COVID.

“I think it is very important to know that people are not running away from the institution, but what has happened is that people have elected, if you will, because of the state of this pandemic, not to enter the hospital unless they really have to,” he said.

Richburg said in at least two cases, the hospital has stopped elective surgeries.

“That impacts everything,” Richburg said. “We are not speaking against what our staff did. That is the reality of what happens. We did that for safety and otherwise and we celebrate them for doing that.”

“The greater public should really know what we are contending with,” Richburg said.

RMC Vice President of Operations Sabrina N. Robinson said Edisto Regional Health Services saw visits over budget by 961 in January. Overall, the ERHS saw revenues about $108,819 below budget.

Overall, revenues are $384,288 below budget for the year.

None of the physician practices that make up Edisto Regional Health Services met budget this fiscal year, Robinson said.

Express Care for the month of January saw visits over budget by 363 and overall revenue was $50,000 above budget, Robinson said.

Express Care’s total visits were over budget by 1,424 and revenues are $105,925 over budget for the year.

In other business:

• All of the trustees have turned in their self-assessment forms and conflict-of-interest forms. It was determined there are no board member conflicts.

• Richburg welcomed new board member Suzanne Wolfe. Wolfe, a Calhoun County appointee to the board, has a wide range of experiences in the medical field and is a business owner.

• Trustees went into closed session to discuss a number of matters, including the president's report; a community works update/report; an update on the RMC and Family Health Center residency program partnership; an update on the ambulatory surgery center; a marketing plan and revenue cycle update; the hospital's audit report, and management oversight report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.