The National Weather Service is reporting that patchy frost is possible in Orangeburg over the weekend.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high temperature of 69. That night the temperature will dip to about 36, with patchy frost between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday is going to be sunny, too, with a high around 61, according to the NWS. The low will be 38.

