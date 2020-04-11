Pastors: Easter a time for reflection; churches focus on Resurrection during pandemic

Easter arrives this year as the world adjusts to life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local pastors are encouraging people not to allow uncertainty to overshadow the message of hope that comes with this holy season.
Northside
Baptist Church
Pastor Dr. Shane Stutzman wants everyone to remain encouraged during this time.
“If they’re stressing and going through a hard time, I want them to know that hope is there, first of all in God’s word,” Stutzman said. “There’s plenty of places where we can go to be encouraged in His word and the hope that is there for us.”
Northside Baptist plans to hold a drive-in style church service for Easter Sunday with the congregation remaining in their cars and listening over their radios to the sermon.
Stutzman hopes it lifts spirits.
“We know that people have been missing being together,” he said. “Just to provide hope to people is what this is going to be all about.”
“The more we come together as a community, the better off we’re going to be,” he added.
He welcomes anyone who may need to speak with someone during this trying time to reach out to him by calling or emailing through Northside Baptist.
Holy Trinity
Catholic Church
Father Wilbroad “Will” Mwape of Holy Trinity says, “Continue to be strong and to be prayerful.”
“Jesus Christ tells us often, do not be afraid because He is always with us,” Mwape said. “Regardless of the situation, God is always there.”
He likened the current situation to the apostles being stuck at home in the same manner.
“The apostles were locked in the house for fear of other people and I think maybe that is a reflection for us, that we are locked in,” Mwape said.
During this time, give love to one another and reflect on the Resurrection, he said.
“We are like in the tomb right now in the pandemic, but there is always the Resurrection so we have to be strong and faithful that the Resurrection is going to have great meaning after this,” Mwape said. “People are sick, but the disease will come to pass and that will be a great resurrection for all people.”
Trinity United
Methodist Church
The Rev. Mack C. McClam says it is important to not allow the fear of the virus to spread more rapidly than the virus itself.
“As a pastor for nearly 46 years, I have been privileged to share in times of joy and sorrow with God’s people,” McClam said. “I would like to offer words of hope for you and your family: Make the best use of your time.”
He encourages everyone to adhere to the advice of epidemiologists and physicians on ways to combat the virus, but also hopes families will find ways to come together for each other.
McClam recommends using this time of separation from normal worldly tasks to do things such as sitting around a dinner table for a meal together.
“Suppose we think of this world halt as a divine intervention of God,” he said. “God is speaking during the midst of tribulations.”
“I am convinced that there is no room for purposelessness in God,” McClam said.
St. Andrews United
Methodist Church
The Rev. Carol Rexroad Cannon said to use Mary Magdalene as an example of Easter hope.
“She refused to budge, even when evil, tragedy, death and despair seemed to have won the day,” Cannon said. “Hope isn't about magical results, like none of our family, or even anybody we know, getting the coronavirus.”
“Hope is about the long haul and the long darkness,” she continued. “Like Mary Magdalene, hope sits in the darkness, outwaiting torture, humiliation, crucifixion and death, until finally a would-be gardener shows up at dawn and calls us by name."
Cannon said the hope of Easter trusts in the words of the Apostle Paul, “that nothing, not coronavirus, not social isolation, not even death, can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Cannon encourages everyone to remember that they are not alone during this time.
First Baptist Church
The Rev. Ryan Tucker wants everyone to examine what the empty tomb means to them in the way the two Marys were confronted with its meaning when they found it.
“We all sort of have to, at some point, be confronted with what does it mean that Jesus was raised from the dead and how does that alter our lives,” Tucker said. “It’ll be a time where we, maybe, take a little longer look at what the Resurrection means.”
He added that they have a story to tell and there is no need to delay.
Mount Pisgah
Baptist Church
Pastor Gregory Young says Easter Resurrection Sunday speaks volumes to the Christian faith. He does not want that to go unnoticed this year.
“This season gives hope, help and healing to all those who are hurting,” Young said. “During this tragic time of trial, tribulation, unrest and uncertainty, Jesus’ death on Friday afternoon and resurrection on Sunday morning gives a mighty message.”
“We will rise again,” Young said.
