Pastors: Easter a time for reflection; churches focus on Resurrection during pandemic

“As a pastor for nearly 46 years, I have been privileged to share in times of joy and sorrow with God’s people,” McClam said. “I would like to offer words of hope for you and your family: Make the best use of your time.”

He encourages everyone to adhere to the advice of epidemiologists and physicians on ways to combat the virus, but also hopes families will find ways to come together for each other.

McClam recommends using this time of separation from normal worldly tasks to do things such as sitting around a dinner table for a meal together.

“Suppose we think of this world halt as a divine intervention of God,” he said. “God is speaking during the midst of tribulations.”

“I am convinced that there is no room for purposelessness in God,” McClam said.

St. Andrews United

Methodist Church

The Rev. Carol Rexroad Cannon said to use Mary Magdalene as an example of Easter hope.

“She refused to budge, even when evil, tragedy, death and despair seemed to have won the day,” Cannon said. “Hope isn't about magical results, like none of our family, or even anybody we know, getting the coronavirus.”