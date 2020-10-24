Past employees’ family donates to Voorhees

DENMARK -- Attorney Lesyllee White and her brother, Orlando White II, children of longtime supporters and former employees of Voorhees College, recently donated their parents’ home and historic portraits to the institution.

The home, located on Voorhees Road, will be used as a donor reception area and an instructional laboratory for a possible hospitality degree program.

Two portraits, one from their parents’ wedding that features St. Philip’s Chapel, and another from the wedding reception that took place at the home of Dr. John F. Potts, third Voorhees College president, will be displayed in the Voorhees College Historic Museum.

Lesyllee White said she wanted to give the school something that would remain with them long-term.

“My parents loved Voorhees and my mother pretty much spent her entire career there. I wanted to give back to a historically Black college and university, and the way my parents cared for Voorhees, I knew the gifts would be in great hands there,” Lesyllee White said.