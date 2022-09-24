Passenger dies following Orangeburg County crash

A passenger has died following a crash near Orangeburg on Wednesday, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on U.S Highway 301 near Four Holes Road. That’s about 2.7 miles north of Orangeburg.

Five people were in a 2008 Pontiac that was traveling south around 7:35 a.m. The Pontiac crossed the median and the two northbound lanes, struck a ditch and overturned, Tidwell said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver to a local hospital and passengers were taken to several different hospitals.

Two of the passengers were transported via helicopters to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. Tidwell said one of those passengers has since died.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and its multi-disciplinary accident investigation team are investigating the collision.

The name of the deceased passenger has not yet been released.