Pascoe: Nonprofits can continue raffles

Solicitor David M. Pascoe says he won’t prosecute nonprofits for holding raffles in the 1st Judicial Circuit.

Nonprofits were allowed to hold raffles in South Carolina, but the law allowing them expired on July 1. The coronavirus pandemic caused lawmakers to pause their work before they could reauthorize raffles.

“Like my good friend and colleague, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson in our neighboring 9th Circuit, my office recognizes the good work that non-profits do in our community,” Pascoe said in a press release.

Pascoe said his office has received requests from charitable organizations regarding the law.

“My office has informed these non-profit organizations that they will not be prosecuted for conducting charitable raffles as long as they abide by the previous state law that has not yet been ratified,” he said.

Legislation is pending to reauthorize nonprofit raffles, and Pascoe’s office anticipates the legislation will pass. Lawmakers return to Columbia on Sept. 15.

The 1st Judicial Circuit includes Dorchester, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.