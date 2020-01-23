{{featured_button_text}}

First Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

“I’ve seen a lot of candidates come in and out of my circuit to make their pitch to my constituents, but none like Joe Biden. I have known Joe personally for over a decade and followed his career for over thirty years. He is the most decent man I have ever met in American politics,” Pascoe said in a press release.

“Joe is a hard-working public servant, but the way he delicately balances work and family is something every public official should strive to accomplish,” he said.

Biden’s most recent visit to Orangeburg was Sunday. The Democratic presidential candidate attended Pascoe’s oyster roast, where he spoke to a crowd of over 250 people about current political issues.

Pascoe called Biden a role model and said he supports the former vice president because he believes Biden can bring America together.

“I have never seen our country more divided in my lifetime than it is right now. I am all in for Joe because he can bring us together right away. For these reasons and more, Joe is the first and only candidate I have ever endorsed for public office,” Pascoe said.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

