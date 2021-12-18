Partnership offers free community access to TheTandD.com

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties, I am excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at TheTandD.com.

This program is presented in partnership with Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, The Times and Democrat has partnered with local businesses across The T&D Region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at www.TheTandD.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that The Times and Democrat has to offer. Thank you to the Fogle Family at Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy holidays!

T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes can be reached at chughes@timesanddemocrat.com and 803-533-5535.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0