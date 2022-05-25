Parks offer cool spots on hot, summer days; lifeguard shortage continues

As temperatures soar, there are plenty of ways to cool off in Orangeburg County.

The City of Orangeburg’s Spray Park at 709 Riverside Drive is going to open for the summer season on Monday, May 30 and will be open daily through the first weekend in August.

The park is $2 per person, cash only. The park will be open Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Private rentals are available after normal operating hours. Daycare and youth group private rentals are available on weekday mornings. The private rentals will be $2 per child and $2 per chaperone, in addition to a $10 private rental fee.

Rentals must be made at least two weeks in advance

For more information, visit www.orangeburgparks.com or call 803-533-6020.

Water parks

The Orangeburg County Aquatic Park and the Santee Recreation and Water Park are going to be open June 3 through Aug. 6 for one day a week, according to the Columbia YMCA website. Both parks are affiliated with the Columbia YMCA.

The Orangeburg park is located at 2550 St. Matthews Road.

It’s going to be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Santee water park is located at 1761 Bass Drive.

It will be open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during this two-month period.

At both parks, children and adults under four-feet tall can get in for $4 while those above four-feet tall are $8.

The limited days and hours of operation continue due to a shortage of certified lifeguards.

Lifeguard certifications are valid for two years, but due to COVID lifeguards have had challenges keeping up with the required two-year certification process.

Typically about half of the lifeguard staff returns from the previous year.

To deal with the shortage, the YMCA has increased its marketing efforts for hiring, offered lifeguard certification classes at reduced rates and increased the starting salary for guards. It is also looking into some type of incentive for working all summer.

For more information about becoming certified, email alexdavis@columbiaymca.org.

