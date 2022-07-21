Park Palooza returns to Orangeburg

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its second annual Park Palooza event on Saturday, July 23, at Edisto Memorial Gardens.

Mayor Michael Butler has proclaimed July as National Park Month in the City of Orangeburg.

Since 1985, America has joined the National Recreation and Park Association to raise awareness of the essential services that park and recreation professionals provide to communities across the country, making stronger, more vibrant and more resilient communities.

“Parks are vital to our community,” Butler said. “They offer a venue for everyone to come together, and we most certainly encourage our residents to utilize the parks and recreational opportunities in their neighborhoods. Through the city’s Parks and Recreation programs, we offer something for everyone of all ages.”

Park Palooza activities include $1 admission for the Spray Park between noon and 6 p.m.

The Hot Box will be in the Spray Park parking lot from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. selling shrimp, fish, chicken wings, nachos, chili dogs, chili cheese fries and more.

Food trucks will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. next to Centennial Park, featuring God’s Flavorable Blessings. It will be serving hamburgers, chili dogs, cut wings, fried okra, fries and their famous pineapple drinks. 3 Cooks and a Miracle will have chicken tenders, corn dogs, ribs, fish, shrimp and other favorites.

Randolph Italian Ice and Gelato will have cool sweet treats for dessert.

Individuals are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and picnic in the gardens.

The Silver Slippers Dance Troupe, the Orangeburg Line Dancers, MOVE with Celeste and Fusion Dance Academy will make special appearances starting at 6 p.m., followed by live music by Cold Entrance, singing favorites from many decades.

Parking for Centennial Park activities will be in the lot off Seaboard Street. Entertainment is free and family friendly.