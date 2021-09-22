Park improvements planned; county projects advancing in North, Eutawville

Young said five neighboring property owners voiced their support for the rezoning and two voiced opposition. The Orangeburg County Planning Commission previously approved the request.

• Council gave first reading approval to the rezoning of property at 1532 Cordova Road from residential general to rural community for the placement of a single-wide mobile home. The property is .38 acres. The property is near the New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ Jesus Apostolic church and Loadholt Street.

Young said the property currently has one single-family residential structure that has been condemned by building inspectors. He said seven neighboring property owners voted in opposition to the request. The Planning Commission had previously unanimously approved the request.

• Council gave third and final reading to the rezoning of property at 2729 Binnicker Bridge Road in Cope to commercial general for the purpose of operating a lounge/bar and grill.

The property was formerly the site of a bar and grill, but has been closed for over half a year. The duration of the closure triggers the need for the property to go through the zoning process to reopen.

It is located at the corner of Binnicker Bridge Road and Brandi Lane. The property is now zoned for forest/agriculture.